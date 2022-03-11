Stephen Colbert Reveals The Weird Thing He Does To Himself Before Every Show

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has one odd habit to help himself prepare for each night’s show.

“I slap myself in the face twice, hard,” he said in a Wall Street Journal Magazine video interview. “I’m never gonna get another chance to do those jokes or interview that person or be present for the audience.”

Colbert added that it can’t be a little tap, either.

“The rule is I have to slap myself hard enough that I wish I hadn’t,” he said.

He even demonstrated:

Colbert was also asked his personal philosophy, and he came up with four words to live by.

“Don’t be a dick,” he said.