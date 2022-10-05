Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse

Stephen Colbert had a rather direct message for Herschel Walker, the former football star and current GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, and he delivered it in a way Walker should appreciate: via a greeting card.

Walker, who claims to be a “pro-life” candidate, reportedly paid for an abortion in 2009 for a woman he was dating at the time. The woman showed The Daily Beast a receipt for the procedure as well as a bank deposit from Walker and a get-well card with his signature on it.

“Walker went on the Fox News last night and was asked about this evidence by the most effective form of birth control known to man: Sean Hannity,” Colbert said.

Walker denied her claims, said he had never seen the get-well card, but noted that he sends “so many get-well, send out so much of anything.”

“Sure,” Colbert mockingly agreed. “All celebrities send cards to complete strangers.”

Then, the “Late Show” host reached into his pocket and pulled out a greeting card to send to Walker.

“Dear Herschel, get well,” Colbert read out loud, then scratched it out and wrote: “Get fucked.”