Stephen Colbert's Impeachment Hearing Parody Takes GOP Antics To Another Level

Repeated outbursts from House Republican lawmakers punctuated Monday’s impeachment hearing, and late-night comic Stephen Colbert could not let this opportunity for theatrics slide.

The “Late Show” host created a bonkers parody of the day’s hearing on Monday night, complete with margaritas, Baby Yoda, a sax solo and ventriloquist show.

The actual hearing, the second in the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, was at times raucous and disorderly, as GOP lawmakers such as Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tried to distract from proceedings and interrupt committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Colbert took the histrionics to a fever pitch as he took a congressional roll call on “who wants margaritas.”

Check out Colbert’s impeachment hearing below.

On #LSSC tonight: The impeachment hearings have been derailed. pic.twitter.com/WI4Hx6qEYT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 10, 2019