Colbert Rips GOP’s Favorite New Trump Talking Point With Some Pizazz

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert isn’t buying what’s turned into a major Republican talking point during the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

Numerous GOP figures have complained the proceedings are boring.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham used the word. So did Eric Trump, one of the president’s three sons.

“It’s hard for me to stay awake and listen to all of this,” griped Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a staunch Trump supporter.

And on Fox News, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway complained that “you’re either sound asleep or you can’t follow.”

As Colbert pointed out, even an NBC News analysis said the hearings lacked pizazz.

“Yeah, that’s what I’m looking for in deeply troubling congressional hearings. Pizazz!” Colbert mocked. “That’s why during Iran-Contra, Oliver North came dressed as Elton John.”

