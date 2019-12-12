COMEDY

Colbert Reveals The Most Surprising Thing About The Trump Impeachment

"Late Show" host said he and the president are both stunned by the same thing.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has something in common with President Donald Trump

Both of them are surprised by the same element of the impeachment proceedings. 

One Trump adviser told CNN that the president is “a little surprised it’s the Ukraine thing that’s done it.” 

Colbert agreed. 

“Yeah, me too!” he said. “After all the shady deals he’s been involved in over the years, he gets tripped up by a phone call?” 

Then he broke out an Oscar-worthy analogy: 

