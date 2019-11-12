Stephen Colbert is eager for the public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump to start on Wednesday.

So to celebrate Impeachment Eve, the “Late Show” host set up his Impeachment Tree on Tuesday, complete “with all the traditional ornaments” such as some “quid pro snow.” The tree also featured a star made from the White House document with some of the details of Trump’s phone call in which he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden in exchange for aid.

Colbert showed off the tree’ ornaments, including one representing a very specific part of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who has become such a staunch Trump defender that he’s said he won’t even look at the evidence:

Along with his Impeachment Tree, Colbert’s “Late Show” also broke out some holiday music:

On #LSSC tonight: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! pic.twitter.com/7afEJqdrTk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 13, 2019