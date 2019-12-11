COMEDY

Colbert Reveals America’s Trump Diet: ‘Gotta Lose 239 Pounds Of Dead Weight’

"Late Show" host says impeachment will help the country lose some extra pounds.

Stephen Colbert likened impeachment to a weight-loss plan after President Donald Trump dismissed the proceedings against him as “impeachment light.”

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania this week, Trump claimed that, although the country has had “many impeachments,” the one being debated in the House right now is the “lightest, weakest” of them all.

“This is impeachment light,” he complained. “This is the lightest impeachment in the history of the country by far.”

Colbert for once agreed with Trump.

“Yes, it’s impeachment light,” he said. “America’s going on a diet. We’ve gotta lose 239 pounds of dead weight.” 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS