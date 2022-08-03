Stephen Colbert Drops An F-Bomb On 'Insane' Republican Candidates

Stephen Colbert said Tuesday’s GOP primary results weren’t in when he taped his show, but it was safe to declare a winner just the same.

“Some crazy motherfucker won,” the “Late Show” host announced as he proceeded to describe the state of the modern Republican Party in the era of former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

In Missouri, for example, Republicans actually took out attack ads against one of their own candidates: Eric Greitens, a former governor who has been accused of sexual assault, blackmail and domestic abuse.

“Yikers! How awful do you have to be these days to be cut loose by the Republicans?” Colbert asked. “That’s being told you’re too insane for the Manson family: ‘I hate to break it to you, man, Charlie thinks you’re making us look bad.’”