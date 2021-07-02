Colbert Names And Shames Some Of Trump's Dumbest Alleged Insurrectionists

Stephen Colbert took a closer look at some of the latest people to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by Donald Trump supporters trying to block the certification of the election.

And he found that “they’re not, shall we say, the tightest zip ties in the bag.”

The “Late Show” host noted that Gabriel Brown was ID’ed when he stopped to sign his name on a banner outside the Capitol ― and he did it on video.

“What did he think this was, a rioter’s yearbook?” Colbert asked, adding that Brown also said his name on camera several times.

“Criminal mastermind!” Colbert said sarcastically.

Another, Thomas Robertson, allegedly had a partially assembled pipe bomb in a box with “booby trap” written on it.

“It’s a little obvious,” Colbert said. “It’s like hiding your pornography in a box labelled ‘booby trap.’”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: