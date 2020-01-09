Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Reveals Why That Infamous Briefing Left Lawmakers So Shook

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said the “world’s sphincter is finally unclenching” as Iran and the United States appear to be de-escalating after approaching the brink of war.
But he said President Donald Trump and his administration have still failed to answer some basic questions about why the two nations reached that point... not only to the American people but also behind closed doors to U.S. lawmakers:
So what really happened at that infamous briefing?
“The Late Show” has a guess in this behind-the-scenes spoof:
