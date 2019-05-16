COMEDY

Colbert Shows How The Trump Administration Just Gave Us The Worst #TBT Ever

Rising tensions with Iran look at lot like the march to war against Iraq in 2003, the "Late Show" host says.

U.S. warships arrived in the Persian Gulf this week as tensions rise between Iran and the administration of President Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert said this is starting to look a little too familiar. 

The “Late Show” host compared tensions with Iran now to the march to war against Iraq in 2002 and 2003 ... right down to the lack of evidence. 

“Rising tensions in the Middle East. American military moving to the region based on questionable intelligence. The worst throwback Thursday ever,” he cracked.

See his full takedown below: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Iran's Political Hierarchy
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Iran Middle East
CONVERSATIONS