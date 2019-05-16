Colbert Shows How The Trump Administration Just Gave Us The Worst #TBT Ever

U.S. warships arrived in the Persian Gulf this week as tensions rise between Iran and the administration of President Donald Trump.
Stephen Colbert said this is starting to look a little too familiar.
The “Late Show” host compared tensions with Iran now to the march to war against Iraq in 2002 and 2003 ... right down to the lack of evidence.
“Rising tensions in the Middle East. American military moving to the region based on questionable intelligence. The worst throwback Thursday ever,” he cracked.
See his full takedown below:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Iran's Political Hierarchy