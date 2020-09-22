He’s Stephen Colbert and he approves this Joe Biden message.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally that people will “never see” him again if Joe Biden wins. Well, Biden’s team wants to make that a promise, immediately taking those words and putting them into a campaign ad, which Colbert is loving.

On Monday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert praised the ad, saying, “That’s already been viewed over 15 million times. For a 77-year-old, Joe has got some solid social media game.”

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

Of course, Biden hasn’t exactly been known as a technological savant during this year’s campaign, so Colbert launched into a Biden impression to show what his social media savvy looks like.

“That’s what you call a clap back, Jack,” he said, pretending to be Biden. “I’m gonna do it again as soon as I figure out who this little bird character is and why he wants my password. C’mon! Let me in, ya hashtags!”

