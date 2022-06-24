Stephen Colbert Flags Hilarious Text That 'Jumped Out' From Jan. 6 Hearing

Stephen Colbert noticed a text during Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that seemed like an awfully casual way to start a chat about an attempted coup.

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack presented evidence that showed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wanted to hand-deliver slates of fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence during the certification of the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.

Pence aide Chris Hodgson wrote “Sup?” to Johnson staffer Sean Riley just after noon on Jan. 6 with Riley responding that he needed to “hand something to VPOTUS.” When asked what it was, Riley said it was alternate slates of electors for Wisconsin and Michigan.

“But what jumped out to me when I saw it this afternoon was that the treasonous text chain started simply with ‘Sup?’” Colbert said. “Sup? Pretty chill way to overthrow democracy. ‘Sup?’ ‘OMG Let’s totes seat altern8 electors for the lolz!’”

Pence’s office ultimately refused to comply with the demands of former President Donald Trump and his allies to help them overturn the election, and a mob went on to besiege Congress in an effort to stop the certification of the results, with some of its members chanting for Pence to be hung.

Watch Colbert’s roast below: