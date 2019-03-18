Colbert Finds A Whole New Way To Call Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro A Racist

Stephen Colbert is taking on Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News host who was off the air on Saturday night after she was reprimanded by the network for an Islamophobic attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

That didn’t sit well with President Donald Trump.

Pirro’s absence came after she suggested on her show that Omar’s hijab might mean her beliefs are “antithetical to the Constitution.”

But the “Late Show” host was ready with a reply: