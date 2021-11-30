Stephen Colbert gave Cyber Monday a mocking new nickname in honor of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
It’s, “AKA, buy Jeff Bezos a second penis rocket day,” the comedian cracked about the online shopping discount day on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show,” referencing the shape of the rocket that the billionaire’s Blue Origin aerospace company uses to take people to the edge of space.
Cyber Monday is “the highlight of the holiday season,” Colbert continued, when “children lie awake in their beds listening for the click, click, click of their mom entering promo codes.”
Watch Colbert’s monologue here: