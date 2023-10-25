Stephen Colbert Gives Jenna Ellis Gassy Reminder Of Humiliating Trump Moment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert let the jokes rip after Jenna Ellis, former attorney to Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the Georgia election interference case.

“After entering her guilty plea, Ellis gave a tearful speech and took full responsibility ― by blaming everyone else,” Colbert said, then played a clip of a weeping Ellis expressing remorse.

“I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information,” said Ellis.

She added that she wouldn’t have represented Trump had she been better informed.

“Oh, I bet she regrets representing Donald Trump and trusting those other lawyers,” Colbert said. “Especially this famous outburst from Rudy Giuliani’s legal briefs.”

Colbert played a now-infamous clip of Giuliani farting with Ellis sitting right in the line of fire as the two tried to push Trump’s election lies during a hearing in Michigan.

“Now we know why she was crying in court,” Colbert said. “Because her eyes were still burning.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: