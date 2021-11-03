Stephen Colbert Perfectly Explains The Climate Crisis Using Jim Carrey Movies

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had an Ace Ventura up his sleeve Tuesday to emphasize the urgency of the climate crisis.

Noting that Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had reportedly referred to U.S. climate envoy John Kerry as Jim Carrey, Colbert said: “But I think he meant Jim Carrey. After all, a lot of countries have promised to reduce emissions, but I say: ‘Liar Liar.’”

And that was just the start. Colbert masterfully worked in several other Carrey movie titles, illustrated by their DVD jackets, to explain the environmental threat.

Bolsonaro didn’t attend the ongoing climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but the gaffe could help save the planet ― or at least bump up interest in Carrey’s Hollywood career.