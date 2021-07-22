'Google It!': Stephen Colbert Taunts Jim Jordan With A Scathing Reminder Of His Past

Stephen Colbert tore into “complete tool” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for attempting to stack the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with figures who’ve spread misinformation about both the insurrection and the 2020 election, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

“Jim Jordan is an expert on the causes of Jan. 6th because he helped cause Jan. 6th,” Colbert said, noting that even Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) reportedly said as much in the middle of the attack.

“You fucking did this,” Cheney told Jordan according to the new book, “I Alone Can Fix It.”

Adding Jordan to the committee, Colbert said, was “like if ‘Silence of the Lambs’ ended with deputizing Buffalo Bill.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), saying their inclusion would jeopardize the integrity of the committee.

Colbert agreed.

“They’re two potential suspects. Nancy Pelosi can’t just look the other way,” he said. “She’s not Jim Jordan in the showers at Ohio State.”

As the audience cheered, he added: “Google it!”

The crack was a reference to Jordan’s history as an assistant coach at the university, where he was accused of ignoring molestation allegations against the wrestling team’s doctor. Jordan denied those charges, but several athletes have corroborated the story.

See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue: