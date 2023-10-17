Stephen Colbert Coughs Up Nauseating Reality-Check On Jim Jordan

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert found himself in throwback mode on Monday, doing the show from home as he’s ill with a COVID-19 infection.

But something in the news this week made him even sicker: the notion of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) becoming the next House speaker.

Colbert pretended to get the heaves as he talked about the possibility.

“Gosh, got a little nauseous,” he said, covering his mouth for effect. “And I don’t think it’s the COVID.”

Jordan, he noted, has a troubling background.

“Jordan is an ultra-conservative election denier, and also a what-happened-at-Ohio-State denier,” he said, referring to allegations by multiple athletes that Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, ignored molestation allegations against the team’s doctor.

Jordan has denied the accusation.

“You could not pick a worse man to be speaker of the House,” Colbert said. “And keep in mind, the GOP just had Kevin McCarthy, so they tried.”

