Stephen Colbert Leads Hosts' At-Home Monologue Burn Of Donald Trump

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday moved from the bathtub to the backyard fire pit for his at-home monologue, burning President Donald Trump for bungling the coronavirus pandemic.

In a segment mocking the president’s late urgency after repeatedly dismissing the danger of COVID-19 (fast forward to the 8:15 mark below), the comedian scolded him for “gaslighting” the American people. He cited a poll indicating how few citizens trust him.

“People say we need to be on a war footing, but we got through World War II because FDR did not kick things off like this,” Colbert said. The host then showed a clip of Roosevelt’s “day which will live in infamy” speech after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Only this time the clip imagines Roosevelt speaking as if Trump might, calling it “a day like any other day. Sure some stuff happened at Pearl Harbor but relax!”

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” joined Colbert in roasting the president from his own home as the talk shows went on hiatus amid the outbreak.

Noting that Trump recently rated himself a 10 out of 10 for his leadership during the crisis, Kimmel quipped (fast forward to 1:45 below): “[He] gave himself a 10, which incidentally is the same amount of testing kits that are currently available in the United States right now.” Stick around for Kimmel’s dig at Trump for warning Americans to not hoard food.

For a more homespun segment, check out Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” below. His St. Patrick’s Day coronavirus song at the end is kind of catchy.