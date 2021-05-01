Stephen Colbert Ridicules GOP Inaction With A Perfectly Set Up Gag

Stephen Colbert reflected on President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office on Friday with a zinger about GOP inaction during the same period.

The “Late Show” host noted how “this moment in history wasn’t just a restart for the presidency” but “also a chance for leaders of the Republican Party to step up and fill the vacuum left by the previous guy with their bold new vision for the future?”

“Jimmy, let’s roll that footage,” said Colbert.

Then came the gag, hammering Republicans for focusing on fake scandals and so-called cancel culture instead of policy proposals:

“Do we have that footage? … We don’t have footage? ... Because they didn’t do anything? … They just got all weepy about Mr. Potato Head’s missing penis? ... OK.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here: