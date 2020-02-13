Colbert Mocks Biden's Increasingly Desperate Plea For Black Voters To Save Him

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert unleashed several of his political impersonations on Thursday night, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) trying his hand at the nickel slots in Las Vegas.

And he broke out his sunglasses for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s campaign is reeling after finishing a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses, then falling to fifth place in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Now Biden’s pointing out that few of the nation’s Black and Latino voters have had a chance to cast a Democratic primary ballot yet.

“Well, sure, that’s because the first two states to vote are Iowa and New Hampshire,” Colbert cracked. “Which are so white you have to go to the supermarket’s international aisle to buy pepper.”

Biden is looking ahead to South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, when he hopes Black support will help put him over the top.

He’s been criticized for using his time serving under President Barack Obama to appeal to those voters... and that’s when Colbert broke out his Biden impersonation:

