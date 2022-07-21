Bleak And Desolate: Stephen Colbert Spots Biden's Most 'Mad Max' Moment Yet

President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke about climate change while standing outside a shuttered coal plant ― or, as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert put it, “the bleakest, most desolate spot on planet Earth.”

“Nothing says everything’s fine like a dehydrated septuagenerian broadcasting from the set of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’” Colbert quipped.

Biden called the situation an emergency, but stopped sort of declaring an actual emergency, saying he would take more action in the coming weeks.

“‘In the coming weeks’ kind of undercuts the sense of urgency here,” Colbert said, then offered a comparison: “Are you choking? Don’t worry! I know the Heimlich maneuver ― I can save your life... in the coming weeks.”