Stephen Colbert Celebrates Biden's Quick Work With Trump Burn

Stephen Colbert said Wednesday that newly sworn-in President Joe Biden “hit the ground pen first,” signing 17 executive actions after his inauguration. Many of the orders, which include rescinding the so-called “Muslim ban” and halting construction of the border wall, undo many of the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Biden is “reversing everything from the last four years, even taking Puerto Rico off Craigslist and getting rid of the warning label on bleach that says ‘Yum, Yum!’” Colbert quipped.

The new president also sent a message to the international community by rejoining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, the “Late Show” host said.

“The three things his predecessor hated most ― the world, health and organization.”