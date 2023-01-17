'Wow!': Stephen Colbert Spots Awkward Joe Biden Brain Fart At MLK Day Event

President Joe Biden had an awkward moment during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday, and Stephen Colbert had the footage.

Biden, speaking at the National Action Network’s annual breakfast, noted it was the birthday of King’s daughter-in-law, Arndrea Waters King.

“My wife has a rule in her family,” Biden said. “When it’s somebody’s birthday, you sing ‘Happy Birthday.’”

Then, he proceeded to lead the crowd in the song ― only for him to stumble when it came to her name.

“Wow!” Colbert said. “People are accusing him of forgetting her name. That’s not fair: He clearly never knew her name.”

Check out his reaction:

