Stephen Colbert on Wednesday spotted what could be a “tough” part of the transition into office for President-elect Joe Biden.

“The Late Show” host noted how the White House has finally signed off — after weeks of stalling — on Biden getting the president’s daily brief, the daily summary on national security issues.

“Well, that’s got to be a nice change of pace for the briefers, to give a list of national security threats to a president that’s not on it.” Colbert cracked.

“But it might be tough for Biden,” he continued. “Because the president’s daily briefing is often tailored to the president currently in office.”

Colbert then mockingly imagined the current briefings for Trump, who reportedly likes his reports filled with pictures when he bothers to look at them at all.

Check out the video here: