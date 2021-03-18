'That Is Badass, Joe!' Stephen Colbert Just Loves This Biden-Putin Confrontation Story

Stephen Colbert found one more way President Joe Biden is very different from his predecessor: He has a completely different tone on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former President Donald Trump was careful not to criticize Putin, who interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump win and tried again in 2020 but failed.

The “Late Show” host said Biden is already going after Putin, who he called a “killer” in an ABC interview this week. Biden also said that Putin will “pay a price” for his election interference.

But it was another moment that really caught Colbert’s attention. That came when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about when he reportedly said Putin doesn’t have a soul during a 2011 meeting.

“I did say that to him, yes,” Biden confessed. “And his response was, ‘We understand one another.’”

Biden elaborated:

“I wasn’t being a wise guy. I was alone with him in his office... I said, ‘I looked in your eyes, and I don’t think you have a soul.’ He looked back at me and said, ‘We understand each other.’”

Colbert was impressed.

“Wow, that is badass, Joe!” he said. “That sounds like James Bond in a scene from ’Dr. No Malarkey.’”

Colbert even offered a fake movie poster as part of his Wednesday night monologue: