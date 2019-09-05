Stephen Colbert Asked Joe Biden The Question That's On Everyone’s Mind

Former Vice President Joe Biden called himself a “gaffe machine” earlier this year, and it’s not getting any better after a recent string of high-profile flubs as he seeks the Democratic nomination to run next year against President Donald Trump.

“You want to talk about the issues, but a lot of people want to talk about your gaffes,” Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday.

“In the last few weeks you’ve confused New Hampshire for Vermont, said Bobby Kennedy and MLK were assassinated in the late 70s, assured us, ‘I’m not going nuts,’” Colbert said. “Follow up question: ’Are you going nuts?’”

Biden was ready with a quip.

“Look, the reason I came on the Jimmy Kimmel show is because I’m not,” he said.

“That’s going to make the rest of this easier,” Colbert cracked back.

The “Late Show” host pressed him further on the issue ― and at one point interrupted him with a fact-check over one of those gaffes:

Biden’s been known for his gaffes since long before the current presidential race.

But the recent flurry of flubs has become an ongoing story, often overwhelming the message of his campaign.

Just last month, the New York Times reported that some of his advisors were privately “nervous that his recent gaffe spree would become cemented into the larger narrative of the presidential race.”

See more of his interview with Colbert here: