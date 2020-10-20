“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert says some Republicans are starting to inch away from President Donald Trump as his poll numbers plunge ahead of next month’s elections. But some aren’t exactly being bold about it.
Colbert noted that Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is “starting to sprout tiny little testicles” when it comes to Trump. Cornyn is locked in a closer-than-expected race in a once-solid red state that’s rapidly becoming a toss-up. In an attempt to appeal to voters turning on Trump, Cornyn said last week he disagrees with the president at times but handles those issues privately.
“Sure, just like how there are times I don’t say that John Cornyn is a lying coward,” Colbert said, then brought his voice to a mock whisper: ”But I keep it private.”
Colbert also said Cornyn has voted with Trump 95.1 percent of the time.
“You can read all about it in his new book, Profiles In 4.9 Percent Courage,” Colbert cracked.
Check out the rest of his “Late Show” monologue below:
