Stephen Colbert Calls Out ‘Idiot’ GOP Senator By Name For Attack On Gun Control

Stephen Colbert slammed Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) for comparing gun control to automobile laws just one day after 10 people died in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

“We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that kill a lot of people,” Kennedy said. “We ought to try to combat that, too.”

The comment wasn’t as clever Kennedy thought it was. He was trounced on Twitter over it and Colbert offered his own take on Tuesday night.

“OK, I’ll take that deal,” Colbert said, adding:

“Let’s regulate guns the way we regulate alcohol and cars: You gotta be 21, you gotta pass a test to get a license, you gotta have registration and insurance for your gun, if you move to a new state you gotta do the whole damn thing all over again and you can’t go out loaded.”

Kennedy also tried a “different line of folksy BS” later in the day, saying the issue wasn’t gun control but “idiot control.”

Colbert agreed.

“Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem,” he said. “It’s people who don’t recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy. So when idiots like John Kennedy refuse to do anything about getting rid of idiots’ guns, it’s clearly time to get rid of idiots like John Kennedy ― and that means voting them out.”

Check out his full monologue below: