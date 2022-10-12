Stephen Colbert Trolls Rudy Giuliani In Off-The-Rails Times Square 'Interview'

Stephen Colbert brought back actor John Lithgow on Tuesday to portray Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and longtime crony to Donald Trump, in a “Late Show” interview.

And it might’ve been Lithgow’s most off-the-rails performance yet.

Colbert pointed out that Giuliani has been the target of investigations for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election “with wild conspiracy theories.”

Lithgow’s Giuliani took offense.

“That’s just what they want you to think,” he said. “In fact, I am being pursued by an AI program on Hunter Biden’s laptop that secretly controls voting machines to elect President Liz Cheney which is short for Lizard Person Cheney.”

And it only got weirder from there:

Rudy Giuliani was spotted partying in Times Square -- so we asked our friend @JohnLithgow to show us what that looks like. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Ys2kVqjzH0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 12, 2022