Stephen Colbert Taunts Sen. Josh Hawley With Painful Reminder Of His Recent Past

Stephen Colbert said some key figures close to Donald Trump might be feeling the heat right now.

The “Late Show” host noted that over the past week the Justice Department had issued about 40 new subpoenas to those close to the former president about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by Trump supporters. The subpoenas were specifically aimed at getting information on members of the legislative branch who attempted to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the 2020 election.

“I’m told we have footage of Josh Hawley’s reaction when he heard the news,” Colbert said, before rolling what is now the most famous footage of the senator from Missouri:

The footage showed Hawley fleeing from the seething mob he had saluted only hours earlier.

“Run, Josh, run!” Colbert cracked.