Stephen Colbert Delivers Savage Apology To The 'Spineless Toadies' Of The Republican Party

"The Late Show" host taunts GOP lawmakers for refusing to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Stephen Colbert is praising a Republican lawmaker for standing up to President Donald Trump

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) on Saturday became the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment

Trump responded by attacking Amash, now in his fifth term, as a “loser” and a “total lightweight.” 

That prompted Colbert to offer Amash’s fellow Republicans in Congress an apology... of sorts.

His mea culpa still managed to include words like “spineless” and “toadies.”

Check it out below: 

