Stephen Colbert is praising a Republican lawmaker for standing up to President Donald Trump.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) on Saturday became the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump responded by attacking Amash, now in his fifth term, as a “loser” and a “total lightweight.”

That prompted Colbert to offer Amash’s fellow Republicans in Congress an apology... of sorts.

His mea culpa still managed to include words like “spineless” and “toadies.”

Check it out below:

TONIGHT: There is a new call for impeachment and it's coming from inside Trump's own House of Representatives. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/xhMaWLGuKy — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2019