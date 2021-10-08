Colbert Has 3 Theories About That Surprise Twist In Justin Bieber's New Video

Stephen Colbert was as surprised as anyone by the unexpected costar of Justin Bieber’s newest video: Diane Keaton, who appears in a brief teaser for “Ghost.”

As Colbert noted, the appearance by the 75-year-old screen icon in the video left Bieber’s fans “confused.”

Advertisement

But the “Late Show” host had some theories.

“Based on that clip, she either plays Bieber’s love interest, his mom, or Diane Keaton, who just wandered onto the set of a Justin Bieber video,” Colbert cracked. “Hard to tell.”

It didn’t take long to get some answers, and it was none of Colbert’s guesses.

Bieber’s full video dropped late Thursday, and is about grieving the loss of a grandparent: