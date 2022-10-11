Stephen Colbert Trolls Fox News Over An All-Time Embarrassing Moment

Stephen Colbert spotted a truly uncomfortable moment on Fox News over the weekend as the right-wing network’s hosts defended Kanye West then had to furiously backtrack.

Fox News has been pumping up West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, since his interview last week with Tucker Carlson. Then, the rapper posted on social media that he would be “going death con 3” on Jewish people.

Advertisement

As Colbert noted, the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Sunday defended West after those posts, claiming he was the “target of big tech because he’s too dangerous and too outspoken and too much of a free thinker.”

Then they actually read West’s posts.

“Let’s say I hope they didn’t pull a hammy backpedaling this fast,” Colbert said, as he played comments of the hosts rapidly distancing themselves from West.

But Colbert wouldn’t let them.

“Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh,” he said wagging a finger. “Kanye is your free-thinker! You threw a pity party and invited a guy who always poops in the punch bowl. Now, you’ve gotta drink it. L’chaim!”

Check it out in his Monday night monologue: