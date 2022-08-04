Stephen Colbert spotted a genuinely odd moment in a speech given by Kari Lake, the conspiracy theorist and Republican candidate for governor in Arizona who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Lake declared that there was fraud in Tuesday’s primary ― before the vote was even held. Lake then claimed victory in the strangest way possible: She said barely any votes had been counted yet she had won seven out of every 10 election day votes.

Advertisement

“That is massive! And those votes are not counted yet. There is no path to victory for my opponent, and we won this race, period,” she said.

“I’m sorry, what? What’s happening?” Colbert asked, then tried to summarize: “She said the votes were barely counted. Then she said she was winning seven out of 10. Then she said the votes were not counted yet. Then she said she won.”

Then he showed how that logic might’ve played out during the Super Bowl in his Wednesday night monologue: