Stephen Colbert Brings Up An Important Question About Kellyanne Conway

Stephen Colbert on Friday picked apart the U.S. Office of Special Counsel’s recommendation that senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway be removed from service for repeatedly violating the Hatch Act.

The act, the host of “The Late Show” noted, rules that federal employees “may not use his or her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.”

Colbert said it brought up an important question about Conway, who President Donald Trump has said he won’t fire from her office over the ethics violations.

Namely, what is her office?

“I assume she’s the secretary of lying to reporters in the driveway,” Colbert joked.

