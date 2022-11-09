Stephen Colbert Goes Balls-In With Graphic Description Of Kevin McCarthy

Stephen Colbert seemed baffled on Tuesday night that Republicans could take control of the House as a result of the midterm elections.

“Has anyone heard of Jan. 6th?” he asked. “Remember when the folks who got elected today supported a violent attack on our government? Did people forget the zip ties, the shaman with the horns, the beating up of the cops, the calls to hang the vice president? Am I missing anything?”

Advertisement

Colbert then cut to a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that was recorded that day and described what some of the invaders left in the Capitol.

“The poo poo,” Pelosi said.

Colbert noted that if the GOP takes power, Pelosi will be out as speaker and likely replaced by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the current minority leader.

“A guy who is on tape after Jan. 6 asking for the ex-president to be removed from office,” Colbert said. “But instead, three weeks later, he removed his own balls and hand-delivered them to Mar-a-Lago.”

See more of his takedown below: