'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had an unexpected take on the long and contentious battle within his conference to give him the gavel ― and it left “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert more than a little puzzled.

McCarthy won only after 15 rounds of voting, then tried to spin it as a positive.

“Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern,” McCarthy said.

“Really?” Colbert asked. “Just this last week you learned how to govern? There are some things that you shouldn’t learn through trial and error at the last minute.”

Then, he offered an example.

“It’s like a surgeon saying, ’Well, it took me 15 tries to open my Capri Sun, but this triple bypass should be a snap. Now, where’s the piece of foil on your chest where I poke the straw and suck out that heart attack,’” he cracked.