Stephen Colbert Busts Kevin McCarthy For 'Dumb' Move In Standoff With Biden

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying the latest claim by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his standoff with President Joe Biden over the debt ceiling.

McCarthy sent Biden a letter insisting that he’s “incredibly concerned that you are putting an already fragile economy in jeopardy” with his spending plan.

“No you’re not!” Colbert fired back. “You know how I know you’re not concerned? Because you expressed your concern in the form of the slowest possible form of communication: a letter.”

Colbert offered up an example of just how unconcerned that actually is.

“That’s like saying, ’Oh no! The house is one fire! Quick, someone hire a barber shop quartet to tell the fire department,” he said.

The “Late Show” did a one-man impression of that quartet in action before getting back to the topic of McCarthy’s “dumb” letter to Biden in his Wednesday night monologue: