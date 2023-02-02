What's Hot

Republicans Move To Remove Ilhan Omar From House Foreign Affairs Committee

Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Accused Of Rape Ahead Of Super Bowl

California Police Shot And Killed Black Double Amputee As He Attempted To Flee

Kamala Harris Speaks At Tyre Nichols' Funeral: He 'Should Have Been Safe'

College Board Upends AP African American Studies Course After Attack By DeSantis

Keke Palmer Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant Until This ‘Funny’ Moment With Her Boyfriend

'Dr. Phil' Show To End After 21 Years On Air

Matt Gaetz's Pledge Of Allegiance Proposal Gets A Reality Check From House Democrats

Vermont Man Dies After Brawl Breaks Out At Middle School Basketball Game

GOP House Member Eric Burlison Makes Unbelievable Holocaust Comparison

Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Why She Thinks 'The Crown' Should End

EntertainmentStephen ColbertKevin McCarthyMarjorie Taylor Greene

Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveal

The "Late Show" host offered up an explanation for the House speaker's latest move.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said there’s one key reason the nation is teetering on the brink of a crisis as Republicans threaten to block any “clean” bill to raise the debt ceiling, which could cause the government to default on its debt.

It’s because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised his party’s most extreme members he would use the looming deadline as leverage to get spending cuts from the White House.

That concession, Colbert noted, was key to McCarthy winning the support of far-right lawmakers in his tortured quest to become speaker.

“And that was the least painful concession he had to make as he is reminded every time Marjorie Taylor Greene shows off his shadowboxed scrotum,” Colbert said, then offered up a censored image of the shadowbox.

Check it out... if you dare... in his Wednesday night “Late Show” monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community