Stephen Colbert said there’s one key reason the nation is teetering on the brink of a crisis as Republicans threaten to block any “clean” bill to raise the debt ceiling, which could cause the government to default on its debt.

It’s because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised his party’s most extreme members he would use the looming deadline as leverage to get spending cuts from the White House.

That concession, Colbert noted, was key to McCarthy winning the support of far-right lawmakers in his tortured quest to become speaker.

“And that was the least painful concession he had to make as he is reminded every time Marjorie Taylor Greene shows off his shadowboxed scrotum,” Colbert said, then offered up a censored image of the shadowbox.

Check it out... if you dare... in his Wednesday night “Late Show” monologue: