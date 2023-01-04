What's Hot

Paget Brewster Shares Thoughts On Aging, Cosmetic Surgery With New Year’s Day Photo

Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos With A Blast From The Past

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week As Damar Hamlin Remains In Critical Condition

Police Body Camera Shows Suspect In Idaho Slayings Was Pulled Over Twice In Indiana

Pharmacies Can Now Fill Medication Abortion Prescriptions Under New FDA Rules

Kevin McCarthy Vows Not To Bail On House Speaker Bid, Claims Trump Backs Him

Tesla Plunges Off 250-Foot California Cliff, Family Inside Miraculously Survives

They Supported QAnon. They Were Just Sworn Into Congress... Again.

Airlines Need To Figure Out How To Take Care Of Wheelchairs — Now

Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'

Entertainment
Stephen ColbertKevin McCarthy

Stephen Colbert Breaks New Year's Resolutions With Takedown Of Kevin McCarthy

"The Late Show" host delighted in the “day of pure, uncut, Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert took great delight in breaking his New Year’s resolutions on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert claimed during his first show back after the holidays that he’d vowed to drink less and “not gloat when bad things happen” to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in 2023.

He then took a long swing of bourbon and dissected the “day of pure, uncut, Peruvian blue-flake schadenfreude, watching the GOP stab each other in the throat” as a group of right-wing House Republicans joined Democrats to block McCarthy from getting the speaker’s gavel, temporarily at least.

“Reportedly, interns in his office are already expected to call him ‘Mr. Speaker,’ and this weekend, staffers were seen moving his boxes into the speaker’s office,” noted Colbert. “I wouldn’t be in a big hurry to unpack. He may not be great at counting votes, but he’s good at counting chickens before they hatch.”

Watch Colbert’s monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community