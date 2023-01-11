Stephen Colbert Taunts Kevin McCarthy By Revealing 4 Humiliating New House Rules

Stephen Colbert said the new rules passed by House Republicans include all of the concessions made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to win the votes of his party’s extremists.

The “Late Show” host offered an inside look at the four most important rules aimed at the new speaker... and they’re pretty much basic dog commands.

Advertisement

“Sit, down boy, stay, and fetch Hunter Biden’s Laptop,” Colbert cracked.

He also noted that the party passed some additional rules ― but they’re reportedly being kept secret.

“We all know the best rules are secret,” he said. “Reminds me of the Ten Commandments: ’Thou shalt not... wouldn’t you like to know!’”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: