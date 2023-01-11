What's Hot

Republicans Setting Up Committee On 'Weaponization Of The Federal Government'

Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air

Prince Harry Has 1 Question For Anderson Cooper Amid Talk Of Renouncing Royal Titles

‘Shut Up, Please’: Michelle Yeoh Ignores Exit Music In Iconic Acceptance Speech

Husband Of Missing Mom Arrested After Police Accuse Him Of Misleading Investigation

Romanian Court Upholds Arrest Of Influencer Andrew Tate

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To Kill His Wife

TV Reporter Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Lauds Georgia's Dominance Is Funny

Prince Harry's Latest Comments On Racism Spark Reaction From Black Brits

EntertainmentStephen ColbertKevin McCarthyHunter Biden

Stephen Colbert Taunts Kevin McCarthy By Revealing 4 Humiliating New House Rules

The "Late Show" host shows how the new House speaker gave up his dignity in a deal with his party's extremists.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said the new rules passed by House Republicans include all of the concessions made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to win the votes of his party’s extremists.

The “Late Show” host offered an inside look at the four most important rules aimed at the new speaker... and they’re pretty much basic dog commands.

“Sit, down boy, stay, and fetch Hunter Biden’s Laptop,” Colbert cracked.

He also noted that the party passed some additional rules ― but they’re reportedly being kept secret.

“We all know the best rules are secret,” he said. “Reminds me of the Ten Commandments: ’Thou shalt not... wouldn’t you like to know!’”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community