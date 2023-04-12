Stephen Colbert Kicks Right-Wingers In The Bud Over Latest Dumb Freakout

Stephen Colbert had a laugh on Tuesday over conservatives going into meltdown mode after Bud Light launched a collaboration with transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney.

Many posted videos of themselves tossing out Bud Light as part of a boycott.

Colbert shared a clip of “conservative thought leader” Kid Rock shooting at his beer, while Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) shared a video of himself looking in his fridge for Bud Light to throw out.

He had plenty of beer, but none of it was Bud Light.

“That was easy,” he said smugly.

But as Colbert noted, online sleuths quickly pointed out that some of the beer in his fridge is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, parent company of Bud Light.

“Foiled again by corporate hegemony!” Colbert said, then mimicked a conservative trying to find a brand that hasn’t been cancelled by the right... without luck: