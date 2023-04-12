What's Hot

Director At Florida Liberal Arts College Likens Ron DeSantis’ Takeover To ‘Fascism’

Trump Describes What Happened When He Was Arrested, And You Can Guess Who Cried

Connecticut Teachers Thought 5-Year-Old Was Playing Dead During Fatal Collapse: Lawsuit

White House Media Grills Easter Bunny About Trump During News Conference

Chrissy Teigen Takes The High Road In Response To Getting Mom-Shamed

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Might Have Just Announced They're Engaged

Ex-Firefighter Gets 4 Years In Prison For Jan. 6 Extinguisher Attack

Kevin McCarthy Headed To Wall Street As Debt Limit Fight Stalls

Trump Files Appeal To Stop Pence From Testifying In Jan. 6 Investigation: Reports

Democrats Plan To Squeeze Republicans Over Trump Call To ‘Defund’ FBI

New Report Says U of Minnesota ‘Committed Genocide’ Of Native People

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

EntertainmentStephen Colbertkid rockDan Crenshaw

Stephen Colbert Kicks Right-Wingers In The Bud Over Latest Dumb Freakout

Colbert takes on "conservative thought leader” Kid Rock and others melting down over trans rights.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert had a laugh on Tuesday over conservatives going into meltdown mode after Bud Light launched a collaboration with transgender actor Dylan Mulvaney.

Many posted videos of themselves tossing out Bud Light as part of a boycott.

Colbert shared a clip of “conservative thought leader” Kid Rock shooting at his beer, while Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) shared a video of himself looking in his fridge for Bud Light to throw out.

He had plenty of beer, but none of it was Bud Light.

“That was easy,” he said smugly.

But as Colbert noted, online sleuths quickly pointed out that some of the beer in his fridge is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, parent company of Bud Light.

“Foiled again by corporate hegemony!” Colbert said, then mimicked a conservative trying to find a brand that hasn’t been cancelled by the right... without luck:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community