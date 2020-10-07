“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert compared President Donald Trump to dictators and tyrants throughout history for his photo op at the White House on Monday night.

Trump returned from Walter Reed hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus in what was arranged as a made-for-TV moment, complete with reshoots. He stood on the Truman Balcony, took off his mask and saluted.

Colbert broke out his Trump impression for “Kim Jong Don.”

“I’m back from the hospital and just to put any lingering doubts to rest: I’ve learned nothing,” he said. “Kneel before me, you weak and withered, and inhale my precious droplets.”

Colbert also showed off a mock Nazi-style poster featuring Trump called “Triumph Of The Ill.”

When Trump taped a video from the balcony telling Americans not to fear the virus and “don’t let it dominate you,” Colbert had another comparison for that.

“He’s like if Scrooge woke up on Christmas morning and said, ‘I’ve been visited by three ghosts,’” he said. “Don’t be afraid of them folks, and don’t let them dominate you. I just put on my Bose noise-canceling headphones and I slept like a gin-soaked baby.”

