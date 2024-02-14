EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colberteric trump

'Reeks Of Corruption': Stephen Colbert Exposes Trump's Most Blatant Move Yet

The "Late Show" host broke out his Trump impression to make his point.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump’s push to make daughter-in-law Lara Trump co-chair of the Republican National Committee, noting that many observers say the move “reeks of corruption.”

The former president released a statement saying having Eric Trump’s wife in that position will ensure that “every penny” given to the party is “used properly.”

The caused Colbert to break out his Trump impression.

“Every penny will be used properly,” he declared. “All the folding money will be misappropriated, because daddy’s got legal bills.”

Colbert also played a clip of Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s hit song, “I Won’t Back Down.”

“Still slaps,” he said. “As in I feel like I’m being slapped.”

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot