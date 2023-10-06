Stephen Colbert Scorches Lara Trump Over Her Hellish Tom Petty Cover

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert jokingly declared that Lara Trump is “doing the family name proud” with her cover of Tom Petty’s 1989 hit song “I Won’t Back Down.”

The “Late Show” host, on Thursday, played a clip of the former president’s daughter-in-law singing “you can stand me up at the gates of hell but I won’t back down” from her recent appearance on Sky News Australia.

“Well I’ve never been to the gates of hell but now I’m pretty sure I know what they sound like,” Colbert quipped.

The “Late Show” host also reacted to the studio recording of the recently-released cover from a “Kirkland brand Gwyneth Paltrow” earlier in his monologue.

″Chilling. You can hear the whole track on the new compilation album ′Now That’s What Lara Trump Claims Is Music! Vol. 1! – On A Horse,’” Colbert said of the song and its horse-inclusive cover art.

″It’s hard to tell but there’s so much autotune there that I think it might’ve been the horse singing.”

Lara Trump alongside her husband Eric Trump went after streaming platforms following the song’s release and claimed the track has been shadow banned.

“They wouldn’t put my song on the radio ‘cause it was too ‘political,’” Lara Trump said on Fox News this week.

″Yes, too political, her singing has been legally designated as domestic terrorism,” Colbert responded.