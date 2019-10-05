If Trump Goes Down He's Bringing 'Plus One' Mike Pence, Predicts Stephen Colbert

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert eagerly picked apart Vice President Mike Pence’s role in Ukraine-gate during his monologue Friday. He’s convinced that if Donald Trump is “going down, he’s bringing a ‘Plus One’” — Pence.

Pence has admitted pressing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to ferret out corruption. The vice president also had to know about the larger election game plan because he had a transcript of Trump’s phone call leaning on Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son.

That means, Colbert concluded, if an impeachment inquiry brings down Trump, Pence falls too. That’s because he not only scored as “corrupt” but also “dumb” in the mock “Late Show” game, noted the “Late Show” host.

Check it out in the video up top.