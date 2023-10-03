OMG: Stephen Colbert Has Unforgettable Lauren Boebert Reenactment

LOADING ERROR LOADING

He also brought back his scathing impression of Eric Trump as he speculated on how the former president might run the country from prison if he wins next year’s election while incarcerated.

Advertisement

“If he wins, he might be able to veto bills from cellblock A. I’m sure you’re asking, ‘how would he even get the veto pen in there?’” Colbert said. “Let’s just say on visitation days, Eric will be walking funny.”

Colbert then did an impression of Eric Trump making a very painful walk to see his father:

“Officials reported she was ‘causing a disturbance,’ which turns out was code for ‘yanking her date’s crank at a family friendly show,’” Colbert said. “According to witnesses, she was apparently trying to start him like a lawnmower.”

Advertisement

Colbert was ready with a reenactment: