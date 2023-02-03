What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertFloridaLauren Boebert

Stephen Colbert Gives Lauren Boebert A Hilariously Blunt Geography Lesson

The host of the "Late Show" fired back at the far-right lawmaker's latest claim.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said the speeches on the House floor have taken quite a turn since the Republicans took control.

One example: Comments this week by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), one of the party’s extremists and a conspiracy theorist who this week offered a wild response to a call for better gun control laws.

“Alcohol, tobacco and firearms,” she declared. “In Western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend.”

Colbert stepped in with a geography lesson.

“Don’t get so full of yourself, Western Colorado,” he said. “In Florida, they call that the food pyramid.”

See more in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

